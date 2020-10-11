1/
Pamela Short
1952 - 2020
Pamela Jean (Torries) Short

1952 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Pamela Jean Torries Short, age 68, of Gulfport, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Pam was born in Gulfport to Wilford and Flora Mae Torries. She was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and retired from Mississippi Power Company. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Holly Torries Franklin.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Short; her sons, Anthony Carter (Renee) and Nicholas Carter; and her God-children, Brandon and Keith Rose.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Friends are invited to the visitation from 9:30am until Mass time.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 10, 2020
Our hearts are heavy but also rejoicing as we know she is in heaven now and no longer suffering. Our prayers for her son and husband, Bob, a longtime and very dear friend, who loved her so very much. Until we meet again. ❤
Alan & Joan Santa Cruz
Friend
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
