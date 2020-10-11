Pamela Jean (Torries) Short
1952 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Pamela Jean Torries Short, age 68, of Gulfport, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Pam was born in Gulfport to Wilford and Flora Mae Torries. She was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and retired from Mississippi Power Company. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Holly Torries Franklin.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Short; her sons, Anthony Carter (Renee) and Nicholas Carter; and her God-children, Brandon and Keith Rose.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Friends are invited to the visitation from 9:30am until Mass time.
