Pamela Rose Mattingly Williams
1961 ~ 2020
D'Iberville
Mrs. Pamela Rose Mattingly Williams, age 58, of D'Iberville, MS, passed away on September 20, 2020, in Gulfport.
Pamela was born on October 29, 1961, in Biloxi, MS, to Fredrick and Frances Mattingly. She was an executive assistant to the C.E.O. at Community Bank.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fredrick Gene Mattingly and by her niece, Lexi Mattingly .
Survivors include her husband, Everett Williams, mother, Frances Elizabeth Mattingly, children, Kristina (Mike) Simmerman and Thunder (Sheri) Williams, grandchildren, Chloe Lane, Falon Williams, Evan Williams and Layni Simmerman, siblings, Kathy (Kevin) Sharp, Sonny (Traci) Mattingly, Frankie (Gary) Vice and Teresa Hudson and grand-pets, Buddy and Rivers.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Memorial Hospital.View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
.