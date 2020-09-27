1/1
Pamela Williams
1961 - 2020
Pamela Rose Mattingly Williams

1961 ~ 2020

D'Iberville

Mrs. Pamela Rose Mattingly Williams, age 58, of D'Iberville, MS, passed away on September 20, 2020, in Gulfport.

Pamela was born on October 29, 1961, in Biloxi, MS, to Fredrick and Frances Mattingly. She was an executive assistant to the C.E.O. at Community Bank.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fredrick Gene Mattingly and by her niece, Lexi Mattingly .

Survivors include her husband, Everett Williams, mother, Frances Elizabeth Mattingly, children, Kristina (Mike) Simmerman and Thunder (Sheri) Williams, grandchildren, Chloe Lane, Falon Williams, Evan Williams and Layni Simmerman, siblings, Kathy (Kevin) Sharp, Sonny (Traci) Mattingly, Frankie (Gary) Vice and Teresa Hudson and grand-pets, Buddy and Rivers.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Memorial Hospital.



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
September 27, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
