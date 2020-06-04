Parley Reed
1935 - 2020
Parley Reed

Oct. 14, 1935 -- May 31, 2020

Biloxi, MS

Parley Reed, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Biloxi, MS. He was born on October 14, 1935, to the late Lucius Lamar and Rosa Smith Reed in Brookhaven, MS.

After earning acclaim as a high school basketball star, Parley served his country with a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force. Once his military career was complete, Parley settled in Pascagoula, where he worked for the US Postal Service until retirement.

Parley was deeply devoted to his Christian faith and an inspiration to many. He was a dedicated member of the Arlington Heights Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and a beloved Sunday School teacher.

Along with his parents, Parley is preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Vincent Reed and Billy Ray Reed.

Cherishing his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Craft Reed; children, Mark Reed and his wife, Michelle, and Kim McMinn and her husband, Doug; grandchildren, Jon Reed and his wife, Shannon, and Brent and Sam McMinn; along with Parley's siblings, Betty, Kenneth, Ada, Bobby, and Don; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held for Mr. Parley on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss point/Escatawpa, MS. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel beginning at 12:00 noon with his nephew, Bro. Michael Wilkinson, officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs, MS.

Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Parley Reed. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family on his online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
JUN
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
JUN
5
Interment
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
(228) 475-9861
