Patrice "Pat" Doyle
Patrice "Pat" Doyle

Aug.26,1934-Aug.08,2020

Gulfport, MS

Patrice "Pat" Shaw Doyle passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James M. Doyle, her sister, Helen Ladner, her brothers, Gilmer Shaw, Glenn Shaw, Boyce Shaw and Bobby Shaw. She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn L. Ladner, Maj. Darlene Ladner and Angela M. Sherwood all of Gulfport, MS. and her son, James D. Doyle of Austin, TX. and her granddaughter, Bridget Oneal of Gulfport, MS. She was a faithful member of Campground Baptist Church. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at The First Baptist Church of Orange Grove, 15486 Orange Grove Rd, Gulfport, MS. 39503 and the visitation will begin at 10:00 am until service time. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 pm at the Biloxi National Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME , Gulfport is serving the family. Online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
or

