Stephanie Patrice McCraw
Gulfport, MS
49, went home to heaven Wednesday at Canon Hospice. Trinity Funeral Services assisted the family, providing complete obit details at www.trinityfunerals.net. Please keep the family in your prayers.
Published in The Sun Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 28, 2020.