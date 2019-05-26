Patricia Ann Holliefield



1949-2019



Gulfport



Patricia Ann McCarney Virgilio Holliefield born July 30, 1949 joined her parents and sister in heaven on May 21, 2019. She was a resident of Gulfport, MS and a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Gulfport.



She is survived by her husband, Herman Holliefield of Gulfport, MS; her daughter, Debbie Wilson of Gulfport, MS; her son, Damian (Lucy) Virgilio of Ocean Springs, MS; her daughter, Danielle (Scott) Thompson of Cullman, AL; her son, Dominic (Leanne) Virgilio of Saucier, MS; her step daughter, Laurie (Michael) Potts of Gulfport, MS; her sister, Vicki (Ernie) Marin of Wiggins, MS; her brother, Alfred (Linda) McCarney of Winterhaven, FL; her step brothers, Bruce and Wayne; and her step sister, Karen Prive. Pat had 16 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her father, Alfred (Mac) McCarney; her mother, Mary Jones McCarney; her step mother, Connie Prive McCarney; her sister, Kathy Lester; and step sister, Leanne Groves.



A special thank you to her caregiver, Bonnie Fountain and all the wonderful hospice nurses.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National .



The Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on May 26, 2019