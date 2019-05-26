The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1949-2019

Gulfport

Patricia Ann McCarney Virgilio Holliefield born July 30, 1949 joined her parents and sister in heaven on May 21, 2019. She was a resident of Gulfport, MS and a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Gulfport.

She is survived by her husband, Herman Holliefield of Gulfport, MS; her daughter, Debbie Wilson of Gulfport, MS; her son, Damian (Lucy) Virgilio of Ocean Springs, MS; her daughter, Danielle (Scott) Thompson of Cullman, AL; her son, Dominic (Leanne) Virgilio of Saucier, MS; her step daughter, Laurie (Michael) Potts of Gulfport, MS; her sister, Vicki (Ernie) Marin of Wiggins, MS; her brother, Alfred (Linda) McCarney of Winterhaven, FL; her step brothers, Bruce and Wayne; and her step sister, Karen Prive. Pat had 16 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Alfred (Mac) McCarney; her mother, Mary Jones McCarney; her step mother, Connie Prive McCarney; her sister, Kathy Lester; and step sister, Leanne Groves.

A special thank you to her caregiver, Bonnie Fountain and all the wonderful hospice nurses.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National .

The Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 26, 2019
