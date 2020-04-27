Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
1945 - 2020
Patricia Barnett Obituary
Patricia Gail Barnett

1945 - 2020

Pass Christian

Patricia Gale Barnett, age 74, of Pass Christian, passed away on April 25, 2020.

Patricia was a native of Tallahassee, FL. She graduated high school and went to cosmetology school.

Mrs. Barnett was preceded in by her parents, Elbert and Merle James.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 58 years, Shadrach Barnett; her children, Richard Barnett and Robert Barnett (Shaina); her siblings, Wayne James, Donald James (Denise); and her grandchildren, Dillon, Brooklyn and Bradley Barnett, Aidan Barnett and Abagail Frisbee.

Patricia loved crafting, painting, ceramics, playing the piano, singing at church, and playing with her grandchildren.

A private funeral service for 10 immediate family members will be on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside service following at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends are encouraged to virtually attend the service via live stream starting at 10:00 a.m. at www.riemannfamily.com/obituary/Patricia-Gail-Barnett

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
