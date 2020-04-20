|
Patricia "Pat" Basye
1939-2020
Wiggins
Patricia Nichols Basye passed away on April 18th, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS she was 80 years of age.
Better known to all by Pat, she was born in Seattle Washington on August 6th, 1939. She had lived in Wiggins for the last several years.
She is preceded in death by the late David H. Nichols Sr. and Lin Basye Jr. and son James D. Nichols. She is survived by her brother Kenny Summerson, four children, Penny Nichols Corn (Billy), David H. Nichols II,(Donna) Bill Nichols (Mitzie) and A.J. Nichols Walters (Sean). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. And one sister and brother in law Linda and Danny Rayburn.
Pat was one of the first female Fire chiefs in Stone County with the McHenry Vol. Fire Department. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and volunteering at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Saucier Food Pantry.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry ask for Cathy Rhodes at 228-380-3944. Or you can mail it to 23146 Hwy. 49 Saucier, MS 39574.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 20, 2020