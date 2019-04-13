Patricia Dorff Bernstein



02/03/1939-04/10/2019



Gautier



Patricia Dorff Bernstein, 80, a long time Gautier resident passed away on April 10th, 2019, after a four month struggle with brain cancer.



Pat was born in Los Angeles, CA; grew up in Cleveland, MS; and moved to the Gautier area in 1970. Her parents, Ava Butler Dorff and Bob Dorff moved to Gautier in the mid 1960's. She was a longtime member and became an Elder of Gautier Presbyterian Church.



Patricia was married to Richard Bernstein for 41 years and they designed and built a beautiful home on Pat Drive in Gautier. She worked in real estate and later founded Coast Real Estate. She became a full-time artist in the 80's and was involved in several local art associations. Her paintings, beautiful watercolors depicting life on the Coast, hang in many local businesses and private homes. She was honored to be one of the local artists selected to have a design in bronze on the Biloxi Bridge walking path. She shared her talent and generous spirit, teaching art classes and working in local galleries. She will be greatly missed by her family, many friends, and the community.



Survivors include her husband Richard Bernstein; daughter, Ava Mire (Johnny) of Nashville, TN; son, J.B. Conant (Stacey) of Frisco, TX; stepson, Richard Bernstein (Darla) of Indianapolis, IN; stepdaughter, Diane Bennett of Los Angeles, CA; and stepson, Michael Schooley (Melissa) of Sarasota, FL. Pat is also survived by her sister, Diane Kalla of Ocean Springs, MS and 12 beloved first cousins. Pat and Dick have 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held for Pat on Sunday, April 14th at 1:30 pm at the Gautier Presbyterian Church, 1009 US-90, Gautier, MS 39553. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Pat to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.