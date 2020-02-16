Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800

Patricia Cantrell


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Cantrell Obituary
Patricia Cantrell

1949 ~ 2020

Pass Christian

Patricia "Pat" Cantrell, age 70, passed away on February 14, 2020 at her home is Pass Christian, MS. She grew up in Detroit, MI and in Ohio, and was born on April 23, 1949 to Jay and Anna Beyerly. She has been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the last 25 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Danny Cantrell, Sr. of Pass Christian; eight children, Patricia Hespel (Pete Salvato) of Michigan, Edward Cantrell, Danny Cantrell, Jr. (Ann) of Georgia, Michael Cantrell (Tracy) of Long Beach, Kelly Everett (Brandon) of Pass Christian, Jennifer Collins of Texas, Jonathan Cantrell (Kimberly) of Long Beach, Melanie Cantrell of Pass Christian; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Norma.

She worked as a tax preparer and always went above and beyond to help people in the community. She will be greatly missed.

At Patricia's request, there will be no service. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach served the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -