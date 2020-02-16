|
|
Patricia Cantrell
1949 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Patricia "Pat" Cantrell, age 70, passed away on February 14, 2020 at her home is Pass Christian, MS. She grew up in Detroit, MI and in Ohio, and was born on April 23, 1949 to Jay and Anna Beyerly. She has been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the last 25 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Danny Cantrell, Sr. of Pass Christian; eight children, Patricia Hespel (Pete Salvato) of Michigan, Edward Cantrell, Danny Cantrell, Jr. (Ann) of Georgia, Michael Cantrell (Tracy) of Long Beach, Kelly Everett (Brandon) of Pass Christian, Jennifer Collins of Texas, Jonathan Cantrell (Kimberly) of Long Beach, Melanie Cantrell of Pass Christian; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Norma.
She worked as a tax preparer and always went above and beyond to help people in the community. She will be greatly missed.
At Patricia's request, there will be no service. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach served the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 16, 2020