Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Patricia Courtney Obituary
Patricia "Patti" Courtney

1942 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Patricia "Patti" Virginia Courtney, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 76, in her home with her loving husband and daughter. She was a resident of Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Patti was born on December 25, 1942 in Bay Shore, New York and attended North Babylon High School. Later in life she accomplished her goal of completing college and getting a Business degree from the Gulf Coast Community College. Patti worked at Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty Inc. for many years. She loved her work and her colleagues (her family). Patti was President of the Biloxi – Ocean Springs Realtors (BOSAR). She was passionate about organizing fundraisers and volunteering for Relay for Life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emily Southard and sister, Julie Southard Ryan.

Patti was the beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Courtney, mother of Lorraine "Lorri" Willis (Tommy), Christopher "Scott" Courtney, and Craig Courtney, grandmother of Brittany Willis, Jessica "Jessi" Willis, Ariel Courtney, Charlize Courtney, and Colton Courtney, sister of Louise Klatt and aunt of Candice Giacalone.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 24, from 10:30 am until 11:00 am, with an 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial, all at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, (Jackson County), 417 Security Square, Gulfport, MS. 39507.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
