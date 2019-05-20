Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME,
Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Avenue.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME,
Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Avenue.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Hicks


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Hicks Obituary
Patricia Rose Hicks

1935--2019

D'Iberville

Patricia Rose Hicks, 84, of D'Iberville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, in Ocean Springs.

Patricia was a native of Kingsport, TN. She will be sadly missed by her friends and "partners-in-crime" at Riverside Apartments in D'Iberville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Hicks, Sr.; her parents, William and Mae Parker; her brothers, James Parker, Thomas Parker, and Robert Parker; and her sister, Betty Jean Light.

Patricia is survived by her children, Paul Edward "Ed" Hicks, Jr. (Heather), Kimberly Buchanan, Theresa Follweiler and the late Mark Follweiler, and Dana L. Martino (Chris); her grandchildren, Lewis McKenzie Hicks (Mickey), Timothy Buchanan, William "Will" Buchanan, Shawn Patrick Chambers, Meredith McKenzie Bridges (Matthew) of Springfield, GA, Mallary Elizabeth McCardle (Gary), Rachael E. Buchanan, Madison Elyse Follweiler, Austin James Martino, Erin Alexandria Hicks, and Elissa Mae Hicks; her great-great grandchildren, Thomas "Liam" Mitchell, Thompson McKenzie Bridges, Hadley Buchanan, Blake Edward McCardle, and Logan Michelle "Lo Lo" Martino.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) of Ocean Springs Hospital and to Dr. Richard Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Avenue. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Memories may be shared and the online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.