Patricia Rose Hicks



1935--2019



D'Iberville



Patricia Rose Hicks, 84, of D'Iberville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, in Ocean Springs.



Patricia was a native of Kingsport, TN. She will be sadly missed by her friends and "partners-in-crime" at Riverside Apartments in D'Iberville.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Hicks, Sr.; her parents, William and Mae Parker; her brothers, James Parker, Thomas Parker, and Robert Parker; and her sister, Betty Jean Light.



Patricia is survived by her children, Paul Edward "Ed" Hicks, Jr. (Heather), Kimberly Buchanan, Theresa Follweiler and the late Mark Follweiler, and Dana L. Martino (Chris); her grandchildren, Lewis McKenzie Hicks (Mickey), Timothy Buchanan, William "Will" Buchanan, Shawn Patrick Chambers, Meredith McKenzie Bridges (Matthew) of Springfield, GA, Mallary Elizabeth McCardle (Gary), Rachael E. Buchanan, Madison Elyse Follweiler, Austin James Martino, Erin Alexandria Hicks, and Elissa Mae Hicks; her great-great grandchildren, Thomas "Liam" Mitchell, Thompson McKenzie Bridges, Hadley Buchanan, Blake Edward McCardle, and Logan Michelle "Lo Lo" Martino.



The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) of Ocean Springs Hospital and to Dr. Richard Smith.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Avenue. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Memories may be shared and the online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 20, 2019