Patricia Ann Jones
October 29, 1944 ~ August 26, 2019
Gulfport, MS
Patricia Ann Jones, 74, passed away August 26, 2019 in Gulfport. She was born to H. J. and Elsie (Lott) Ladner. Patricia enjoyed painting ceramics. She was the most kindhearted person anyone could ever get to know and the best "Maw Maw" anyone could ask for. She is gone but never be forgotten and she will remain in our hearts forever. She was preceded in death by: daughter Sandra Jean Reynolds; husband Jack Wayne; sisters Janice L. Glenn and Lynda Faye Lorenzana; mother Elsie Lott; father H.J. Ladner and godson Derek Gentile. She leaves behind: sons Jimmy (Melina) and Bruce (P.J.) Jones; stepbrothers Rodney and John Stevens; stepsister Rhonda Hill; grandchildren Heather, Casey, Bruce, Jr. and Allan Jones, Joseph Ryan Hillman and Chase Gerald; great grandchildren Alexis, Kambry and Jaydon Hillman, Chaylynn and Michael Gerald; godson Jarrod Gentile; goddaughter Gloria Tartavoulle and favorite niece Faye Lorenzana Abercrombie, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Trinity Funeral Services in McHenry, with a chapel service at 9:30. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to offset funeral expenses. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to assist Patricia's family during this difficult time and asks that you keep them lifted up in your prayers.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 28, 2019