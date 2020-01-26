|
Patricia Anne Lundine
1930 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Patricia Anne Lundine, "Nanny" age 89, passed away on January 22, 2020 in Biloxi, MS. She was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1930 to Ralph C. Hulett and Ethel Near Hulett.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lundine; her parents; one brother, David; and one sister Rae.
She is survived by four children, Sandy Mayfield (John) of Hattiesburg, Wendy Mowrey (James) of Biloxi, Joe Lundine (D.K.) of Slayden, MS, Robin Moody of Biloxi; 11 grandchildren, Tanya, Tammy, Wayne, John, J.J., Jason, Tatum, Alison, Adam, Matthew, Robbie; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister; one brother; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved her family and friends, and loved the Saints.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM with visitation starting at 9:00 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 26, 2020