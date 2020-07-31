1/1
Patricia Spear
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia May Spear

1930-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Patricia May Spear, 90, of Ocean Springs, passed away on July 29, 2020.

She was born on June 21, 1930 in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada. Patricia served as Union Secretary Treasurer for more than twenty- five years at Keesler AFB. She enjoyed all activities at the church. Patricia was a proud military wife for twenty-six years to her husband Bob Spear, who she was married to for sixty-eight years. She loved bowling, knitting, dancing, playing piano, volunteering for more than twenty-five years at the local hospitals, The Red Hat Society, Bunko, and her St. John's Episcopal family.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Spear; son-in-law, Barry McTaggart, Sr.; and grandson, Johnathon Hoover.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Lucille) Spear, Jr., Jo-Ann McTaggart, Rick (Anke) Spear; sister, Joanie Budgell; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Johnathon Hoover Scholarship fund at Whitney Hancock Bank.

The family would like to extend a thank you to St. John's Episcopal Church and Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS. Friends may visit from 10:45 until service time. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Spring. Regretfully due to current Covid -19 regulations, the reception will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:45 - 11:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved