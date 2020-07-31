Patricia May Spear
1930-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Patricia May Spear, 90, of Ocean Springs, passed away on July 29, 2020.
She was born on June 21, 1930 in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada. Patricia served as Union Secretary Treasurer for more than twenty- five years at Keesler AFB. She enjoyed all activities at the church. Patricia was a proud military wife for twenty-six years to her husband Bob Spear, who she was married to for sixty-eight years. She loved bowling, knitting, dancing, playing piano, volunteering for more than twenty-five years at the local hospitals, The Red Hat Society, Bunko, and her St. John's Episcopal family.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Spear; son-in-law, Barry McTaggart, Sr.; and grandson, Johnathon Hoover.
She is survived by her children, Bob (Lucille) Spear, Jr., Jo-Ann McTaggart, Rick (Anke) Spear; sister, Joanie Budgell; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Johnathon Hoover Scholarship fund at Whitney Hancock Bank.
The family would like to extend a thank you to St. John's Episcopal Church and Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS. Friends may visit from 10:45 until service time. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Spring. Regretfully due to current Covid -19 regulations, the reception will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM