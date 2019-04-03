Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
residence
Long Beach, MS
Patricia Waddell Obituary
Patricia Waddell

1924-2019

Long Beach

Patricia Waddell, age 94, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in New Orleans, LA.

She was a veteran of the Canadian Air Force during WWII and worked for L'Oréal cosmetics for 18 years. Pat was an excellent baker, a ferocious Skip-Bo player, and a proud mother of six children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Waddell; parents, Lindon and Margaret Miller Holmes; daughter, Margaret Muto; son, John Waddell; granddaughter, Holly Enloe Ries; great-grandson, Jack Carroll son-in-law, Gillespie Enloe, and sister, Mary Bailey.

She is survived by children, Sandra Lynn Boylan (Douglas) of Birmingham, AL, Susan Elizabeth Enloe of Mandeville, LA, Pamela Jayne Pendergrass of New Orleans, LA and David Allen Waddell of Linden, VA; sister, Joan Baigent of Canada; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter.

A celebration of life will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her residence in Long Beach, MS.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Pink Heart Fund, , and .

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
