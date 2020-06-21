Patricia True Wadkins
1930 - 2020
Biloxi
Patricia True Wadkins passed away peacefully with family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1930 and was a resident of Biloxi, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles L. Wadkins of Joplin, MO.
She is survived by her two children, Melanie Wadkins of Oxford, MS and Patrik Wadkins (Pam) of New Orleans, LA. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Christine W. Adams (Ryan), Alex Wadkins and Madelyn Wadkins; and two great-grandchildren, Camden and Caleb Adams.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bennett Cheney and the ICU nurses at Merit Hospital - Biloxi, MS for their care and compassion.
She will be interred beside her husband at Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City, MO at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.