Mrs. Patricia Gail Wilson



1958 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Mrs. Patricia Gail Wilson, age 60, was called home on June 8, 2019. She was surrounded by her devoted husband, children, and grandchildren. Pat, as her loved ones called her, was born in Rison, AR on August 6, 1958. She was fierce and an inspiration to anyone who met her.



Her children were blessed to have a mother that loved them unconditionally, and they were privileged to witness a love between her and her husband of 43 years, Teddy L. Wilson, that rivaled The Notebook.



Pat Wilson was a dedicated employee of America's Thrift Store and treasured the relationships with her work family. She often spoke of their good times and the laughter they shared together.



She was an avid Saints fan and will no doubt yell "Who Dat!" from heaven.



She is preceded in death by her father and mother, JD Bowlin and Ola Mae Bowlin, her older brother and sister, Gene Bowlin and Kathy Riggins.



Survivors include her loving husband, Teddy L. Wilson, children, Gracie Carey (Bobby), TJ Wilson (Megan), Elysce Thornton (Chad), Jalesa Wilson and Jessica Wilson, grandchildren, Bailey, Maisie, Haleigh, Tanner, Victoria, Taylor, and Cooper. Her siblings Myrtle Mae Ford, Lynda Pennington, Barbara Gwen Cox (Jackie), Billy Bowlin (Marty), Randy Bowlin (Michelle), Teresa Bowlin, Doyle Bowlin (Amy), and sister-in-law Glenda Bowlin.



A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. The family is asking for donations to the Homes of Grace, 14200 Jericho Rd, Vancleave, MS 39565 in lieu of flowers. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, MS is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary