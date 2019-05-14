Patrick Earl McDonald, Sr.



1935~2019



Pass Christian



Patrick Earl McDonald, Sr., age 83, of Pass Christian, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia McDonald; his parents, Elliott and Cecelia McDonald and 4 siblings, Thelma Moffett, Gerald McDonald, Elliott "Hooper" McDonald and Helen Bentz.



Survivors include his daughters, Kim (Lynn) Davies, Kay (Forrest) Stevens and Peggy Schloegel; daughter-in-law, Alecia McDonald LeBlanc; grandsons, Philip Stevens and Army SPC Andrew Sessoms; granddaughters, Kyle (Josh) Dedeaux, Sara (Colby) Murray and Clair (Tyler) Mayher; great-grandchildren, Carleigh & Caden Dedeaux, Keagan & Dylan Murray and Ainsley, Brooks & Beau Mayher; and his brother, Mike McDonald.



Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Pass Christian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps.



Special thanks to Greg Niolet, Mike McDonald, Ronnie Moffett and Jeanne Brown, also known as Cinderella.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Holy Family Parish, 22342 Evangeline Rd., Pass Christian, MS 39571. The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2019