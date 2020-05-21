Patrick Frizzell
1946 - 2020
Patrick Wayne Frizzell

September 10, 1946-May 18, 2020

Long Beach, MS

Pat Frizzell, 73, of Long Beach passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Gulfport. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. Mr. Frizzell was preceded in death by his parents, E.W. & Bessie Frizzell, his brother Randy Frizzell & his grandson Michael Pittman.

Suvrvivors include his wife, Cindy King Frizzell, his sons Todd Frizzell and Ace Frizzell & daughter Bess Schuhr. He also leaves behind his sister Michelle Messner. He has 6 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Biloxi National Cemetery on May 23, 2020 in a private service due to the Covid-19 restrictions. His family would like to extend their thanks & appreciation to his Doctors & Nurses at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.


Published in The Sun Herald on May 21, 2020.
