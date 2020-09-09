1/1
Patrick Hackett
1925 - 2020
Patrick Joseph Hackett

1925 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Patrick Joseph Hackett, age 95, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Ocean Springs, MS, surrounded by loved ones.

Pat was born 9/2/25 in Charleston, WV, to Patrick Joseph Hackett and Anna Evelyn McCallister and reared by his aunt and uncle, Lillian and Frank Santrock in Bannock, Ohio.

He graduated from St. Clairsville High School (Ohio) in 3 years in order to join the US Army. He served in the European Theater of Operations, 973rd Engineering Company, IX Engineering Command. Following honorable discharge, he graduated from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, where he was a member of Scabbard and Blade Honorary.

He was predeceased by his wife,Veda Mae Boich Hackett, brother John Harrison Hackett, and son-in-law James Keith Roberts. He is survived by his children Kathy Lynn Roberts (Bruce Tolar) of Ocean Springs, Kimberly Ann Faber (Doug) of Westerville, Ohio, and William C. West of Boca Raton, Florida. He is also survived by grandchildren Stephen Jennings Bird (Nova), Sarah Elizabeth Shelton (Andrew), Nathaniel Scott Roberts (Lara), Ryan Douglas Faber and Meghan Kathleen Faber. His beloved great-grandchildren are Joshua and Chloe Bird, Sam and John Patrick Shelton, Luke Roberts and Fisher Strachan.

Pat's great memory and shared stories of his lifetime experiences were exemplary. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan, member of Lions Club, The American Legion and Gautier Rotary Club where he was awarded "Honorary Southern Gentleman".

Heartfelt appreciation goes to The Gardens Senior Living's family, and loved ones in the Gautier Rotary Club and at Gautier's Indian Point.

A private service will be held at the Biloxi VA National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held in St. Clairsville, Ohio at a future date. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
September 9, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
