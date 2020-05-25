Patrick Harbin Blades
September 23, 1992 - May 22, 2020
Ocean Springs
Patrick Harbin Blades of Ocean Springs passed away suddenly on the morning of May 22, 2020. Patrick was 27 years old and a graduate of Ocean Springs High School. He attended MS Gulf Coast CC and the University of Mississippi in Oxford. He was a member of Mosaic church in Ocean Springs. Patrick had a passion for salt water fishing and a love for scuba diving. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Mickey Harbin.
His memory will be treasured by his parents, Jacob and Meredith Harbin Blades, his two sisters, Shelby and Emily as well as his grandparents Judy Harbin and Joe D. and Sherry Blades. Also sharing his memory are his uncle and aunt, Kirk and Bridgette (Garriga) Harbin with their 3 children, Alexis, Austin and Andrew along with his uncle and aunt, Russ and Tana (Blades) LeMay and their 4 children, Luke, Sarah Beth, Cade and Mary-Helen. paternal great grandmother, Vivian Watts; maternal great-grandmother, Eunice Harbin.
Friends are invited to come to and attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 2:00pm, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Because of concerns for the COVID 19 virus, there will be no public visitation held with family before the service begins.
However, the family desires for you to bring to the service with you written condolences or share a memory you have with Patrick to be placed in a treasure box for the family to read and be comforted after his services. Following the services, a private burial service for family only will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patrick's memory to The Home of Grace, 14200 Jericho Road, Vancleave, MS 39565.
In the event you will not be able to attend the service at the funeral home, you can watch a live streamed on O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Homes facebook page or it will be available that afternoon on the funeral home's website. You may send condolences, share memories of Patrick and view a Picture Memorial Tribute at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 25, 2020.