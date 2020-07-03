Patrick Anthony Keetion
1996 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Patrick Anthony Keetion, 24, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Gulfport.
Patrick was born May 24, 1996 in Biloxi, MS. He was a 2014 graduate of St. Martin High School and was employed as a shrimper. Patrick loved everything about the Gulf Coast, especially his family, friends and fishing. He was loveable and silly and gave the best hugs.
Patrick's survivors include his parents, Ronnie and Misty Keetion; and his sister, Amaya Keetion.
A Memorial Service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time.
