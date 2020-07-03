1/1
Patrick Keetion
1996 - 2020
Patrick Anthony Keetion

1996 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Patrick Anthony Keetion, 24, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Gulfport.

Patrick was born May 24, 1996 in Biloxi, MS. He was a 2014 graduate of St. Martin High School and was employed as a shrimper. Patrick loved everything about the Gulf Coast, especially his family, friends and fishing. He was loveable and silly and gave the best hugs.

Patrick's survivors include his parents, Ronnie and Misty Keetion; and his sister, Amaya Keetion.

A Memorial Service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
JUL
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
July 3, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
