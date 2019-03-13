Home

Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patrick Lawler Obituary
Patrick Sidney Lawler

June 14, 2000 ~ March 9, 2019

Vancleave

Patrick Sidney Lawler age 18 a resident of Vancleave, MS passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Pascagoula.

Patrick attended Vancleave High School and was employed by Rex Distributing Inc. He loved paintball, fishing, gun collecting, diving, auto mechanics and his motorcycles. He was a member of both MS Moto and Hood Ratz here on the coast. Patrick's favorite saying's, "Do Wheelies and forget your feelies" and "watch this" will always be remembered by his family and closest friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Franklin D. Tucei, Sr. and Bernard S. Broussard; and his great-uncle, Franklin D. Tucei, Jr.;

Patrick is survived by his mother, Yvette Cheré Lawler; his father, Daniel John Lawler (Roxann Dowdy);great-grandmothers, Ruth Lawler and Hilda Broussard; his grandparents, Mona Tucei, Richard Broussard, Daniel Lawler, Debbie Lawler; his siblings, Austin Videkovich, Heather Lawler, Amber Tice, Zachary Tice, Andrea Dowdy, Triston Thomas, Madison Butler; aunts and uncles, Amanda (Morgan) Frazier, Elaina (Stacy) Thompson, Eric Seymour (Joseph Sanchez), Bridgette (Chris) Finch, Adam (Tori) Ellis, Patti (Mike) McDavid, Kenneth (Sheila) Lawler, Jackie Payne, and Lawanna (Jimmy) Pierce, who will all miss him deeply.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for family and friends, with a visitation following from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave., in West Jackson County.

View an online register, share memories, condolences and photos at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
