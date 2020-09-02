1/1
Patrick Peck
1972 - 2020
Patrick Barry "Pat" Peck

1972 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Patrick Barry "Pat" Peck, age 78, of Long Beach, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Biloxi, MS.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cliff Peck, and his mother, Mildred Lee.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Betty Peck; his step-mother, Joyce Peck; his step-children, Jim Kelly and Leslie Evans; his siblings, Patty Peck and Kip Peck; his grandchildren, Patrick Hodges, Jonathan Hodges, Christopher Hodges, Conner Kelly, Carter Kelly, and Kahlyn McCaleb; his great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Hodges and Madison Hodges; and other relatives, friends, and business associates.

Mr. Peck was a resident of Long Beach, was a graduate of Dallas High School, and he served in the U.S. Air Force. He owned and operated Pat Peck, Inc. where he received several awards for Top Dealer with Nissan, Honda, and Kia. He enjoyed boating, sport fishing, working, helping others, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gulfport.

The family would like to thank all of the loyal customers to his dealerships throughout the years. Pat enjoyed going to the dealership everyday to meet and greet his customers.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society, or Samaritan's Purse.

The visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 11 am – 1 pm at the First Baptist Church of Gulfport. The funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will be in Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens, Long Beach.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gulfport
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gulfport
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
