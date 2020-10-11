Patsy W. Bass
1930--2020
Long Beach
Patsy W. Bass, age 90 and a resident of Long Beach, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
She was predeceased by her father, Chester Winterstain, Sr.; her mother, Beulah H. Gambuzza; and her brothers, Chester Winterstein, Jr. and William Ray Winterstain.
Patsy is survived by her children, Prudence J. Meadors of Daphne, AL, and Danny Ray Meadors of Long Beach; her nieces and nephews; and her great nieces and nephews.
As a single mother, she worked many years in the hospitality industry.
Patsy was of the Baptist faith and actively served as a Sunday school teacher and vacation bible school volunteer.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, Long Beach, with a visitation from 12:00 PM until the service. Interment will follow at Long Beach City Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for funeral services is limited. If interested in attending, please contact the church office at (228)863-7882 and leave a message.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations payable to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 310 North Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach 39560.
