Patsy Bass
1930 - 2020
Patsy W. Bass

1930--2020

Long Beach

Patsy W. Bass, age 90 and a resident of Long Beach, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

She was predeceased by her father, Chester Winterstain, Sr.; her mother, Beulah H. Gambuzza; and her brothers, Chester Winterstein, Jr. and William Ray Winterstain.

Patsy is survived by her children, Prudence J. Meadors of Daphne, AL, and Danny Ray Meadors of Long Beach; her nieces and nephews; and her great nieces and nephews.

As a single mother, she worked many years in the hospitality industry.

Patsy was of the Baptist faith and actively served as a Sunday school teacher and vacation bible school volunteer.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, Long Beach, with a visitation from 12:00 PM until the service. Interment will follow at Long Beach City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for funeral services is limited. If interested in attending, please contact the church office at (228)863-7882 and leave a message.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations payable to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 310 North Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach 39560.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
