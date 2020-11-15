1/1
Patsy Powell
Patsy Blake Powell

1932 ~ 2020

Biloxi

The heart of every home is the mother and our heart, our mother, Patsy Blake Powell died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Although our hearts are saddened, we gain comfort knowing she is now reunited with her mother Lillian, her sisters Jane and Bunny, grandson Jordan, great-grandsons Ethan and Evan and her beloved husband of 57 years, James D. Powell, Jr.

Patsy was a 1950 graduate of Biloxi High School. She and Jimmy were fixtures at Friday night football games for over 40 years cheering on the Indians. In addition to raising their 4 kids, she worked with her husband at the family auto body shop business until it closed in 2004. Volunteering was a cornerstone of her life, and she was actively involved with her church and Scouting. When it came to her children and grandchildren, she could always be counted on to help whenever needed or to cheer them on from the audience. She was recognized for her work in Scouting with the Silver Beaver Award, Pine Burr Award, and multiple Den Leader Coach awards. She was extremely proud that all 3 of her sons and 2 of her grandsons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as well as earning their God and Country award. She faithfully attended Beauvoir United Methodist Church and served on their admin board and volunteered with the food pantry weekly. She also served on the Board of Directors for Moore Community House for multiple terms.

Patsy is survived by her sons, Michael (Diane), Mark (Linda), and John (Patricia), and daughter Cathy Remus. Also cherishing her memory are her grandchildren, Shelley (Tim) Powell Bennett, Christopher (Crystal) Powell, Ashleigh Powell, Joshua (Catherine) Powell, Melissa Remus, Chelsea (Garrett) Blasko, Abigayil (Andrew) Kimball, Thomas Powell, Donovan Powell and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Tommy Powell and Billy Powell and sister-in-law Patsy Woolington.

In the last years of her life Patsy suffered from Alzheimer's which robbed her of many of those cherished memories. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/) or to the Food Pantry at Beauvoir United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Monday, November 16, 2020. Visitation will start at 1pm, service at 2pm and burial at Biloxi Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Jimmy.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
