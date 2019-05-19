Patsye Hester



Long Beach



Patsye Hester, 89, of Long Beach passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 after a two year battle with lung cancer. She was born in Saucier, Mississippi and was a lifelong Methodist.



She is preceded in death by her husband Clark Obed Hester, parents Frank Powell Edwards and Katie Stewart Edwards, two brothers Frank Stewart Edwards and Billy Joe Edwards, and her son Mark Edward Hester.



She is survived by two sons, Michael Clark Hester (Amanda) and Steven Ray Hester (Phutchareeya), a sister, Carol Ann McCreedy (Bill), four grandchildren, Micah, Mason, Miles, Katie, and one great-grandchild, Iver, and three step-grandchildren, Morgan, Emma, and Ella . She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Patsye was an educated woman holding two masters degrees. She was an educator having taught at several schools before eventually serving as the Director of the Harrison County Department of Public Welfare (now called Human Services Department). She loved to travel having visited numerous countries in Europe. She drove with friends making multiple trips to Mexico where she established life-long friendships. She went on an observation safari in Africa and taught English in China on two occasions. In her mid to late seventies she made four solo trips to Thailand to sightsee and visit family. She volunteered in the gift shop at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport for several years. She was a giving person who would look for hours to find just the right gift for a friend or family member. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a loving heart and helped many people along the way; she touched many lives and will always be loved and never forgotten.



Visitation will be Saturday, May 25th from 1:00-2:00pm followed by a Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church in Long Beach. There will be no burial as she has donated her body to The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Published in The Sun Herald on May 19, 2019