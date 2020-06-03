Pattie Sue Brewer
1949 - 2020
Houston, TX
Pattie Sue Brewer, age 70, of Houston, TX, passed away on May 31, 2020.
Pattie was born in Denver, CO, in 1949 into an Army family. While in Denver her favorite places to visit were Yellowstone, and the Rockies. From Colorado, she moved with her family to Hattiesburg, MS, then to Alabama. While in Alabama, Pattie was in the high school marching band playing the clarinet. From Alabama, she moved to Biloxi, MS and graduated from Biloxi High School in 1971. Following that, she worked for 25 years at the Biloxi VA Center as an Escort Clerk.
Following the passing of her mom and dad, Pattie moved to Houston to be with her brother and his wife. She lived there until she passed.
Pattie was preceded in death by her father, Huey Brewer; her mother, Lorene Touchstone Brewer, both of Biloxi, MS; and her brother, Donald Brewer of Lucedale MS.
Pattie is survived by her brother, Mitchell Brewer and Elise Rousseau Brewer who she lived with in Houston, TX; her sister-in-law Cindy Eubanks Brewer of Lucedale, MS; her nieces Rochelle Jessel (Brock) and their sons Stone, Aiden and Grant Jessel of Houston, TX, Stacey Sweeney (Justin) and daughters, Madison and Arlena of Tampa, FL, Katie Guilday (Michael) of Lucedale, MS, Amy Franovich (Brandon) and their sons Landon and Grayson of Ocean Springs, MS; and a nephew Casey Brewer(Jessica) of Lucedale, MS.
Pattie loved fun things, especially bowling, dance, and funny TV shows. It was important for her to know what folks were up to, and what they had to eat. She would often ask about these things.
Pattie was a sweet and gentle person. She depended on specific folks but loved and "liked" all she knew and assumed they all loved and liked her. She was not shy and accepted all who would show her time and attention. Pattie would reach out to some folks and was happy when folks would reach out to her. Her world was of family and friends.
There is always room in our world for the simple and unconditional love she gave; there is more room now with the void she leaves behind.
The funeral service will be at 3:00 PM, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, MS with the visitation starting at 2:00 PM. Due to COVID19 and per state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed to visit indoors at the funeral home. Interment will be at Biloxi National Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020.
