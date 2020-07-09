Arthur "Paul" Acevedo



Biloxi



Arthur "Paul" Acevedo, 55, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he had resided in recent years. Paul was born September 10, 1964, in Biloxi, MS, where he grew up and spent most of his adult life, and he was a 1982 graduate of Biloxi High School.



Paul was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Acevedo, his mother, Mary Ann Dunn Acevedo, and his brother, Pete Acevedo.



Paul is survived by his sisters, Belene Acevedo, Robin Acevedo, and Yvette (Michael) Latona, and also his nieces and nephews.



May you Rest in Peace, Paul.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store