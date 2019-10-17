Home

Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Wiggins, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Wiggins, MS
View Map
More Obituaries for Paul Brammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Brammer II


1939 - 2019
Paul Brammer II Obituary
Paul Edwin Brammer, II

2/23/1939 - 10/13/2019

Perkinston, MS

Paul Edwin Brammer was a native of West Virginia and a long-time resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Paul Brammer II passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Gulfport, MS surrounded by family at the age of 80.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Edwin Brammer, Sr. and his mother, Beatrice Hicks Brammer.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years: Julia Thrall Brammer of Perkinston, MS; his sons: Paul (Shannon) of Huntington, IN, Steven (Sharon) of Charlotte, NC and William (Kimberly) of Ocean Springs, MS; his grandchildren: Greg, Iris, Zachary, Wyatt, Lilly Ann, Aaron, Roselanie, and Ezra.

Services will be 11AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Wiggins, MS. Visitation will begin at 10AM at the church. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the First United Methodist Church of Wiggins Music Department or in the name of the late Paul Brammer II.

MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
