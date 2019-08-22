|
Paul J. Burkett, Jr.
August 18, 1936--August 16, 2019
Catahoula Community
Funeral services for Paul J. Burkett, Jr. 82 of Picayune, MS will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Little Providence Baptist Church at 12 noon. Rev. Gary Hall will officiate at the service. Rev. Kevin Hart is Pastor.
Paul J. Burkett, Jr. was born on August 18, 1936 to the late Paul D. Burkett, Sr. and Pearlean Burkett in Prentiss, MS. On May 6, 1960, Paul united in holy matrimony with Evelyn Magee Burkett. They were blessed with six beautiful children. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was a member and deacon of Little Providence Baptist Church.
On Friday, August 16, 2019, Paul entered into a deep peaceful rest in Tennessee.
He leaves to mourn: four children, one daughter, Audrey Ann Burkett, of LaVergne, TN; three sons, Oliver Lynnell Burkett, Darrell Lee (Deloise) Burkett, both of Pontiac, MI; and Calvin Brent, Sr. of Louisville, KY; two step-children, Carl Donnell Magee and Janice Melinda Magee, both of Picayune, MS; four sisters, Willie Bee Magee, Annie Bee Kirksey, Earlean (Syvoid) Transou, and Corine Burkett; two brothers, Willie J. Burkett and Milton(Liz) Burkett; one sister-in-law, Angela Pittman, of Picayune, MS; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Picayune Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown's Funeral Home of Picayune, MS
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 22, 2019