Paul David Coleman
1955 ~ 2019
Vancleave
Paul David Coleman, 64, of Vancleave, MS passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in Vancleave.
Mr. Coleman was a native and lifelong resident of Ocean Springs and Vancleave. He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. Mr. Coleman was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Coleman.
Mr. Coleman's survivors include his sister, Sandra (Mark) Untershine; his brothers, Billy Coleman and Kenneth (Klaudia) Coleman; his niece, Alyssa Kober; and his nephew, Jonathan Coleman.
Private services will be held at a later date. The Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 5, 2019