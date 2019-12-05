The Sun Herald Obituaries
Paul Coleman


1955 - 2019
Paul Coleman Obituary
Paul David Coleman

1955 ~ 2019

Vancleave

Paul David Coleman, 64, of Vancleave, MS passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in Vancleave.

Mr. Coleman was a native and lifelong resident of Ocean Springs and Vancleave. He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. Mr. Coleman was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Coleman.

Mr. Coleman's survivors include his sister, Sandra (Mark) Untershine; his brothers, Billy Coleman and Kenneth (Klaudia) Coleman; his niece, Alyssa Kober; and his nephew, Jonathan Coleman.

Private services will be held at a later date. The Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
