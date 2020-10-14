1/1
Paul Davis Sr.
1946 - 2020
Paul Hudson Davis, Sr.

1946 ~ 2020

D'Iberville

Paul Hudson Davis, Sr. of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 74.

Paul was born on March 15, 1946 to H.H. "Mike" and Sarah Eaves Davis. He retired from the Mississippi Power Company with 45 years of service as a lineman and certified arborist. Paul was a 50-year member of the Magnolia Lodge#120 F and AM, Free Mason. He faithfully served his country in the Navy, earning the National Defense Service Medal.

Paul never met a stranger. He enjoyed being active in his community and could always be depended on to assist his friends and family whenever there was a need. Paul loved to travel with his family and spend time with all of the amazing young men and women who had the privilege to call him Pappy.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife, Linda Broussard Davis; and his sons, Michael Davis and Glenn Davis.

Paul is survived by his son, Paul H. Davis, Jr. and his wife Traci; his granddaughters, Jordan and Emma; his special nephews, Frank Broussard and Dellis Worsham; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved dearly.

A visitation for Paul will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
OCT
16
Interment
D'Iberville Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 13, 2020
Paul was a joy for me to be around. What a wonderful sense of humor. Always smiling. He was the school bus driver for my wife, Joyce Brown, when she attended d'Iberville schools.
Robert Newton and Joyce Brown
Robert Newton
October 13, 2020
Always smiling that was at times what made your day go better.A great friend and coworker.
Lamar Crosby
Friend
October 12, 2020
So sorry to this. I knew Paul from working at MPC. It was a pleasure knowing and working with Paul. He will be missed by so many. My prayers are with his family.
Tammy Frierson
Friend
October 12, 2020
Paul (Nickname Flitter) never met a stranger and always had a cheerful positive attitude. He was one of my longest and dearest friends, like a brother to me. We grew up through school and spent a many a night at each others house. We were together in the Navy but on different ships but watched out for each other. He will be greatly missed by my family because he was a very important part of it. He will forever be missed by me and never out of my thoughts.
Jerry Wieck
Friend
