Paul Hudson Davis, Sr.
1946 ~ 2020
D'Iberville
Paul Hudson Davis, Sr. of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 74.
Paul was born on March 15, 1946 to H.H. "Mike" and Sarah Eaves Davis. He retired from the Mississippi Power Company with 45 years of service as a lineman and certified arborist. Paul was a 50-year member of the Magnolia Lodge#120 F and AM, Free Mason. He faithfully served his country in the Navy, earning the National Defense Service Medal.
Paul never met a stranger. He enjoyed being active in his community and could always be depended on to assist his friends and family whenever there was a need. Paul loved to travel with his family and spend time with all of the amazing young men and women who had the privilege to call him Pappy.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife, Linda Broussard Davis; and his sons, Michael Davis and Glenn Davis.
Paul is survived by his son, Paul H. Davis, Jr. and his wife Traci; his granddaughters, Jordan and Emma; his special nephews, Frank Broussard and Dellis Worsham; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved dearly.
A visitation for Paul will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.
