Paul (Nickname Flitter) never met a stranger and always had a cheerful positive attitude. He was one of my longest and dearest friends, like a brother to me. We grew up through school and spent a many a night at each others house. We were together in the Navy but on different ships but watched out for each other. He will be greatly missed by my family because he was a very important part of it. He will forever be missed by me and never out of my thoughts.

Jerry Wieck

Friend