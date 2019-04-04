Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Paramount Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Edward Davis


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Edward Davis Obituary
Paul Edward Davis

1958-2019

Perkinston

Paul Edward Davis, 60, passed away on April 2nd 2019 at his home in Perkinston, MS surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 8th 1958 to Jesse Keith and Margret (Cobb) Davis in Wiggins, MS. Paul worked construction most of his life and in his spare time he loved taking his family fishing on the water. He was an active member of Paramount Baptist Church of Perkinston, MS.

He is survived by his loving wife, Julia "Judy" Davis of 40 years; two sons, Jason (Elizabeth) Davis and Russell (Stephanie) Davis; five grandchildren, Conner, William, Eli, Callie and Addison; four brothers, Albert, Robert, Dennis and Tim Davis; one sister, Donna Bell and his father-in-law, Charles Williams Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Margie Davis; mother-in-law, Barbara Williams and nephew, Ryan Davis.

Paul will be forever loved and remembered by his family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home Friday April 5th, 2019 from 6-9pm. Service will be held at Paramount Baptist Church Saturday April 6th at 11am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS is handling these arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now