Paul Edward Davis



1958-2019



Perkinston



Paul Edward Davis, 60, passed away on April 2nd 2019 at his home in Perkinston, MS surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 8th 1958 to Jesse Keith and Margret (Cobb) Davis in Wiggins, MS. Paul worked construction most of his life and in his spare time he loved taking his family fishing on the water. He was an active member of Paramount Baptist Church of Perkinston, MS.



He is survived by his loving wife, Julia "Judy" Davis of 40 years; two sons, Jason (Elizabeth) Davis and Russell (Stephanie) Davis; five grandchildren, Conner, William, Eli, Callie and Addison; four brothers, Albert, Robert, Dennis and Tim Davis; one sister, Donna Bell and his father-in-law, Charles Williams Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Margie Davis; mother-in-law, Barbara Williams and nephew, Ryan Davis.



Paul will be forever loved and remembered by his family and friends.



Visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home Friday April 5th, 2019 from 6-9pm. Service will be held at Paramount Baptist Church Saturday April 6th at 11am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.



Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS is handling these arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 4, 2019