Paul Henry Fayard
1937-2020
Biloxi, MS
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Paul Henry Fayard was taken to his heavenly home.
He was born on September 23, 1937, to Margaret and Davis Fayard. Paul was a 1957 graduate of D'Iberville High School. He was a lifelong resident of Biloxi. Paul was an avid Family and Coast historian, serving on the Board of Directors for the D'Iberville Historical Society. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Paul worked and retired from the Borden's Milk Company.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Davis and Margaret Beaugez Fayard; siblings, Mary Ellen Fayard, David Fayard, Michael Fayard, Martha Fountain, and Mark Fayard. He is survived by his sisters Cheryl Fayard and Nadine McCormick.
The Fayard family gives a heartfelt "thank you" to the doctors, nurses and staff at Merit Health Biloxi for their loving care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Woolmarket, at 12:00 p.m. Friends may visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow at the W M Seymour Cemetery, Jackson County.
