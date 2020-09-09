1/1
Paul Henry Fayard
1937 - 2020
Paul Henry Fayard

1937-2020

Biloxi, MS

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Paul Henry Fayard was taken to his heavenly home.

He was born on September 23, 1937, to Margaret and Davis Fayard. Paul was a 1957 graduate of D'Iberville High School. He was a lifelong resident of Biloxi. Paul was an avid Family and Coast historian, serving on the Board of Directors for the D'Iberville Historical Society. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Paul worked and retired from the Borden's Milk Company.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Davis and Margaret Beaugez Fayard; siblings, Mary Ellen Fayard, David Fayard, Michael Fayard, Martha Fountain, and Mark Fayard. He is survived by his sisters Cheryl Fayard and Nadine McCormick.

The Fayard family gives a heartfelt "thank you" to the doctors, nurses and staff at Merit Health Biloxi for their loving care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Woolmarket, at 12:00 p.m. Friends may visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow at the W M Seymour Cemetery, Jackson County.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
11:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
SEP
10
Interment
W M Seymour Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
