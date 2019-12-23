|
|
Chief Petty Officer Paul Irby (USN Retired)
1931 ~ 2019
Saucier
Chief Petty Officer Paul Irby, US Navy Retired, age 88, of Saucier, passed away on December 20, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella Irby; parents, Charles Tolbert Irby and Lena Gilbert Irby; brothers, Ray Irby and O'Neal Irby; and sisters, Lillie Duplantis and Doris Navalance.
He leaves behind his daughters, Teresa Irby and Lisa Bernard; fiancé, Beverly Saucier; and a dear family friend, Adele Moore.
After retiring from the US Navy, Paul took up a second career as a barber. He enjoyed gardening, playing guitar, bird watching, and taking care of his yard. He was also a movie buff, carpenter and craftsman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lizana. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to St. Ann Catholic Church, Lizana.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 23, 2019