Paul Stuart McKnight
Nov. 15, 1950 ~ Jan. 22, 2020
Saucier, MS
Paul McKnight, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home on January 22nd, 2020. Paul was covered in prayer and surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by brother, Andrew McKnight; parents, Daniel Alion and Patricia Lane; mother-in-law, Frankie Smith. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy McKnight; sister, Patty Perry; daughters, Melissa (Tony Jr) Lavey and Emily Clemens; grandchildren, Morgan, Mady, and Colby Bogolin and Ethan and Erin Lavey; great-grandchildren, Amira Badon and Kensley Brown; and much-loved Danny Bogolin. A "that's what dads are for" dad, Paul gave his time, heart, wisdom and love to his girls who will forever carry those treasures. Affectionately known as "Pap" to most, the title held a special place in the hearts of his grandchildren. His hugs, advice, lap, whiskers, package opening and noggin bumping skills were adored. Pap will be dearly missed by his turkey kids. Paul & Kathy spent 27 years on Markham Drive in Long Beach where he was a founding member of the Markham Drive Social Club. He hosted badminton tournaments, boiled crawfish, worked in the yard, raised a family, and made lifetime friendships. In 2006, Hurricane Katrina lead Paul and Kathy to Saucier where his last years were spent back porch rocking, dock fishing and lake watching from their log cabin home that was shared with their little dog, Annabelle. The life that Paul and Kathy shared together was a special gift to many, especially each other. Born in Virginia, Paul spent most of his childhood in Miami and St. Pete playing neighborhood basketball, drag racing, and fishing. He was employed by Morgan Yachts in Tampa as a master carpenter and later became a car salesman at Bubba Oustalet and Turan Foley in Gulfport. He went on to own and operate two successful Coast companies, MACCO Vending and RE/MAX Along The Way Real Estate. Paul was known for his signature deep voice and unique sense of humor. He had a passion for weather and was his family's personal weatherman. Paul truly enjoyed good food, was a wonderful cook, and was never far from a jar of mayo. He rarely let a loved one go without saying "call me if ya need me, call me if ya don't, I got my arms around you". He will be so very missed. Visitation will be held Monday, January 27th at 10:00 AM at Trinity Funeral Services, 319 Hwy 49, McHenry. The service will follow at 11:00, officiated by Brother Daniel Allen. Burial will be in Laurel. Pallbearers will be Danny Bogolin, Colby Bogolin, Tony Lavey, Jr., Ethan Lavey, Joe Buckley, and David Williams. The family cherishes your prayers during this difficult time. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to assist the McKnight family in their time of need.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 26, 2020