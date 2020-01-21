Home

Paul Michael Smith


1947 - 2020
Paul Michael Smith Obituary
Mike Smith

1947-2020

Wiggins

Paul Michael "Mike" Smith passed away at his home in Wiggins on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Mike retired in 2014 after spending thirty-seven years as a millwright at Coastal/Dunn Paper Company in Wiggins. Mike was a special person that would go out of his way to help family and friends during their times of need.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Marvin Smith; his mother and step father, Evelyn Miller Laird and J. W. Laird and his in-laws, Billy and Mary Cook.

He is survived by his wife, Beth (Cook) Smith of Wiggins; step son, Chad Bond (Susan) of Wiggins; siblings, Joraine Smith Bond of Carnes Community, Patrick E. Smith (Penny), Bobby M. Smith all of Houston, Texas ; sister-in-law, Pamela Cook Black (Benny) of Wiggins and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until service time at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
