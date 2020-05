Paul Louis Staudenmaier1947-2020Ocean Springs, MSPaul Louis Staudenmaier passed away early Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents Frances and Paul, his biological father William Allen Schaffer, and his brother Timothy. Paul is survived by his wife Julie, his daughters Nicole (Michael) DeCuir and Robyn, and his brothers William (Sandra) and Daniel (Barb). A private memorial service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020.Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM