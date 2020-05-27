Paul Staudenmaier
1947 - 2020
Paul Louis Staudenmaier

1947-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Paul Louis Staudenmaier passed away early Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents Frances and Paul, his biological father William Allen Schaffer, and his brother Timothy. Paul is survived by his wife Julie, his daughters Nicole (Michael) DeCuir and Robyn, and his brothers William (Sandra) and Daniel (Barb). A private memorial service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi is honored to serve this family.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 27, 2020.
May 27, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
