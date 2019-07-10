Paul Joseph Treutel



Jan. 6, 1960--July 4, 2019



Bay St. Louis, MS



Commander Paul Joseph Treutel, USN Retired, 59 of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, July 4th, 2019.



He was born in Gulfport, Mississippi on January 6, 1960, and grew up in Bay St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Kergosien Treutel, and his stepmother, Pennie Herring Treutel. He was a lector and a lifelong Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.



As a teen, Paul served as a camp counselor at St. Stanislaus College, from where he graduated in 1978. He went on to earn his B.S. from USM. Upon graduation, he entered Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, and was commissioned an Ensign in November of that year. In 1987, as a Lieutenant Paul was assigned to the Naval Space Surveillance Center in Dahlgren, Virginia, where he served as Officer in Charge of Naval Telecommunications Center, supporting seven commands.



As a naval officer, he fulfilled his dream of traveling by living all over the world, spending years in Australia, California, Hawaii, Belgium, and Virginia, before returning home to the south. He served in Saudi Arabia in Operation: Desert SHIELD, worked with NATO/OTAN, and worked in a confidential capacity for the National Reconnaissance Office.



During his service, Paul earned two master's degrees, an M.B.A. from Chaminade University of Honolulu and an M.S. from Naval PostGraduate School.



He was a skilled sailor, an avid fan of jazz music and the Beatles, and a lover of architecture and history.



He is survived by his father, David Treutel Sr, and his siblings, David Allen Treutel Jr, twin brother Stephen Brian Treutel, Melissa Treutel Schmidt, Catherine Treutel Kidd, and Susan Treutel Gachassin. He also leaves behind sons Paul Jennings Treutel and William Joseph Treutel, daughters Grace Karen Treutel Porter and Hope Elizabeth Treutel, grandchildren Lucy, Atlas, Miyako, and Azuma, former spouse Jill Tisdale Treutel, and companion Donna Miller. He was dearly loved and will be missed by so, so many.



Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment with full Military Honors will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019