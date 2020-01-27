|
Paula Llorens Foreman
1947 - 2020
Gulfport
Paula Llorens Foreman left this earth to be in the presence of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on Friday, January 24, 2020, after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Born on January 21, 1947 in Magnolia, MS, she was an Air Force brat for most of her childhood, returning to Magnolia as a teenager, where she met and married her husband, Jerry Foreman. After a brief time in Tulsa, OK, they relocated to Gulfport, MS, where they raised four exceptionally beautiful daughters together. Paula devoted her life to her husband, children, and especially her grandchildren who were her whole world. Everything she did was for them, including throwing birthday parties, making Easter baskets, and filling Christmas stockings when her children were well in their forties. Her love and attention will be sorely missed. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church for over forty years, where she was a source of much consternation and amusement for her Sunday School teacher. She was always entertaining with a wicked sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul B. and June Taylor Llorens, and one unborn child, with whom she is now happily reunited.
She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Jerry Foreman, along with their daughters, Lana (Sam) Albritton of Lumberton, Sharon Ragusa of Gulfport, Laura (Steve) Johnson of Long Beach, and Jeri Foreman of Gulfport, as well as her eight grandchildren, Caleb (Bethany) Albritton, Mamie Albritton, Taylor Brunetto, Trista Ragusa, Shelby Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Brayden Price, and Braylee Hall, and one beloved great grandchild who she was blessed to be able to see, Clayton Isaiah Albritton. She is also survived by her only sibling, Cherry (Lloyd) Brownhill of Melbourne, FL and two aunts, Jeanell Sullivan of Gulfport, MS and Margaret Scovil of Tulsa, OK., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Kare in Home Hospice nurse Angela McCormick, aide Keshia Parker, and family friend Teresa Forrester for all their loving support and help during these last days.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church, Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, from 12 pm until service time at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 27, 2020