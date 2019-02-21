The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Paula Faneca Rushing,

December 22,1943-February 19, 2019

Gulfport

Paula Faneca Rushing, born in New Orleans on December 22,1943, departed this world on February 19, 2019. Paula was the daughter of Mary Famiglio Faneca (deceased) and Cyril T. Faneca, Sr. (deceased).Paula is survived by her husband, Danny Rushing: her children of a prior marriage to Larry Smith: Lance Smith and Sean Smith (Cathy); her grandchildren: Madeline, Nathan, (Lance); Christian,Collin and Caroline(Sean). Paula is survived by her brother, Cy Faneca (Georgia Anne) and her sister, Mary Faneca Donegan (Ronnie). Paula was the granddaughter of Peter Faneca and Viola Konzelman Faneca of New Orleans and the granddaughter of Mary Famiglio and Pascal Famiglio of New Orleans. As a child, Paula and her family frequently spent time in Biloxi with their Konzelman relatives. The Faneca family moved to Gulfport in 1957, where the children attended Gulfport schools and have since resided.

Visitation is Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9-10 a.m., with a service immediately following. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home,

1726 15th Street Gulfport , Ms.
Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
