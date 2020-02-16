|
Pauline Grady Dalton
1935 ~ 2020
Vancleave
Pauline Grady Dalton, age 84, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her residence in Vancleave
Mrs. Dalton was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Dalton; her parents, Audy and Blanche Grady; her brother, Bill Grady; and her sister, Aileen Broome.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Pam) Dalton, Bill Dalton, Doug (Cindy) Dalton and Susan (Anthony Delaune) Dalton; her grandchildren, Wayne Dalton, David (Laura) Dalton, Sherry Dalton, Millissa (Brandon) Stork, Lisa Dalton, Gary Lee (Monica) Dalton, Jeremy Dalton and Jessica Harwood; and her great-grandchildren, Nichole Seymour, Leah Bunte, Sabrina Seymour, Abbey Carnley, Makennaih Guerra, Jackson Dalton, Eli Dalton, Paityn Eckhoff, Kayleigh Eckhoff and Myla Rose.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 17th, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., at Washington Ave., West Jackson County. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 16, 2020