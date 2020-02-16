Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Grady Dalton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Grady Dalton Obituary
Pauline Grady Dalton

1935 ~ 2020

Vancleave

Pauline Grady Dalton, age 84, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her residence in Vancleave

Mrs. Dalton was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Dalton; her parents, Audy and Blanche Grady; her brother, Bill Grady; and her sister, Aileen Broome.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Pam) Dalton, Bill Dalton, Doug (Cindy) Dalton and Susan (Anthony Delaune) Dalton; her grandchildren, Wayne Dalton, David (Laura) Dalton, Sherry Dalton, Millissa (Brandon) Stork, Lisa Dalton, Gary Lee (Monica) Dalton, Jeremy Dalton and Jessica Harwood; and her great-grandchildren, Nichole Seymour, Leah Bunte, Sabrina Seymour, Abbey Carnley, Makennaih Guerra, Jackson Dalton, Eli Dalton, Paityn Eckhoff, Kayleigh Eckhoff and Myla Rose.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 17th, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., at Washington Ave., West Jackson County. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -