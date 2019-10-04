|
|
Pauline Lacoste
1924-2019
Pass Christian
Pauline Lacoste, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2019 in Gulfport.
Pauline worked many years for the Catholic School System. She enjoyed reading, walking, and word puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Wallace Lacoste.
She is survived by children, Susan Shaltes, Christine Goulet, Rochele Lacoste, Dawn Herring, Grant Lacoste, Donyele Lacoste, and Terry Molpus; brother, Jerry Faeh; sister, Rosie Fisher; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St Rose De Lima Church, 301 S Necaise Ave, Bay St Louis. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00AM until service time at the church.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.
In lieu flowers memorial can be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 4, 2019