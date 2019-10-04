Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Rose De Lima Church
301 S Necaise Ave
Bay St Louis, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St Rose De Lima Church
301 S Necaise Ave
Bay St Loui, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Lacoste
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Lacoste


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Lacoste Obituary
Pauline Lacoste

1924-2019

Pass Christian

Pauline Lacoste, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2019 in Gulfport.

Pauline worked many years for the Catholic School System. She enjoyed reading, walking, and word puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Wallace Lacoste.

She is survived by children, Susan Shaltes, Christine Goulet, Rochele Lacoste, Dawn Herring, Grant Lacoste, Donyele Lacoste, and Terry Molpus; brother, Jerry Faeh; sister, Rosie Fisher; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St Rose De Lima Church, 301 S Necaise Ave, Bay St Louis. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00AM until service time at the church.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.

In lieu flowers memorial can be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now