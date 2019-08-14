|
|
Paulla Kay Smith Cacibauda
1951 ~ 2019
Vancleave
Paulla Kay Smith
Cacibauda, age 68, passed away on August 11, 2019 in Vancleave, MS.
Paulla was born in Tylertown, MS in 1951 and lived most of her youth in Biloxi. She graduated Biloxi High School in 1968. From there she moved to Mobile, AL where she graduated business school, then moved to New Orleans where she lived for several years. She moved back to Mississippi and settled in Vancleave, and has lived there for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul Smith and Katherine Rowell Smith; and a half-brother, Donald Lambert.
She leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Dominick "Nick" Jacoba Cacibauda, Sr. of Vancleave; four children, Dominick "Dom" J. Cacibauda, Jr. (Toni) of Gretna, LA, David Cacibauda of Bradenton, FL, Dana Cacibauda Martinez (Ray) of St. Rose, LA, Sage Cacibauda of Westlake, LA; nine grandchildren, Kate, Brianna, Alexis, Brooke, Eric, Julie, Daniel, Nicholas, Oliver; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Maggie; two sisters, Linda Lambert Sattler of Grand Bay, AL, Mary Ann Oncale (Paul) of Ocean Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In her free time, she loved reading and music. She loved life and lived it to its fullest.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 13872 LeMoyne Blvd. West Jackson County is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019