|
|
Pearline Alice Bolin
1934-2019
Ocean Springs, MS
Pearline Alice Bolin, age 85, passed away August 14, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.
She was born on January 3, 1934 in Bigelow, AR. She was a volunteer at the Keesler Airforce Base and worked at the pharmacy in Walmart. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in the yard and her garden.
Pearline is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Bolin, Jr.; parents, William and Lillian Black; and brother, Paul Black.
She is survived by her children, Steven L. Bolin and Ivonda Maharrey; sister, Pauline Jones; brother, George Black; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Biloxi National Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 18, 2019