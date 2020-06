Peggy O'Neal Jones Gambrell1936-2020Gallatin, TNPeggy O'Neal Jones Gambrell, 84 of Nashville, TN, passed away on June 1, 2020.She was a native of Morton, MS and a former longtime resident of Gautier, MS. She had resided in Nashville, TN for the past 14 years.Peggy is survived by her daughters, Karen Ronk and Kathy Allen; and sisters, Joy Robinson and Onita "Nikki" Jones.A graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Crestlawn Cemetery in Ocean Springs. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM