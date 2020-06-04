Peggy Gambrell
1936 - 2020
Peggy O'Neal Jones Gambrell

1936-2020

Gallatin, TN

Peggy O'Neal Jones Gambrell, 84 of Nashville, TN, passed away on June 1, 2020.

She was a native of Morton, MS and a former longtime resident of Gautier, MS. She had resided in Nashville, TN for the past 14 years.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Karen Ronk and Kathy Allen; and sisters, Joy Robinson and Onita "Nikki" Jones.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Crestlawn Cemetery in Ocean Springs. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crestlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
June 4, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
