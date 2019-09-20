Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS
Peggy Hansen


1942 - 2019
Peggy Hansen Obituary
Peggy Frances Eubanks Hansen

1942 ~ 2019

Bay St. Louis

Peggy Frances Eubanks Hansen, age 77, passed away on September 19, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. Hansen; a son, Harold S. "Stevie" Hansen; her parents, Lloyd Forest Eubanks and Elizabeth Lavada Eubanks; a brother, Bobby Leroy Eubanks; and 2 sisters, Loretta Reed and Florence Brown.

She is survived by her children, Sherri (Luke) Dubuisson and Karen (Carl) Donaldson; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Hansen; a brother, Lloyd Eubanks; a sister, Mavis Newell; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Morrison, Jason Hansen, Jillian Morrison, and Nicholas Hansen; 6 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jones, Alexander Hansen, Maddix Morrison, Madalyn Wales, Connor Hansen, and Phoenix Hansen; and other relatives and friends.

She enjoyed painting, singing, and studying the bible.

The family would like to thank Loann for her loving care she gave to their mother in her final days.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 1 – 3 pm a t the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian. The funeral service will be at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
