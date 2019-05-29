Home

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Peggy Joyce Sanders Chambers


Peggy Joyce Sanders Chambers Obituary
Peggy Joyce Sanders Chambers

August 11, 1931 ~ May 24, 2019

Gulfport

Peggy Joyce Sanders Chambers, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Born to John Raymond and Hazel Goodman Sanders in Knoxville, TN, Peggy was the 2nd of 4 children. Peggy spent her formative years in and around Monteagle, Sewanee, Sherwood and Tracy City, TN before her family relocated first to Odessa then Texas City, Texas where her father worked in the heavy construction industry. While living in Texas City, on April 16th and 17th, 1947, a massive explosion of 2 ships occurred killing hundreds of people. Peggy was 15 years old at the time. She spent several weeks bringing food to first responders.

While in Texas City, Peggy met C.C. Chambers Jr. who was serving in the U.S. Navy. At age 17, Peggy married Mr. Chambers, and they later moved to West Virginia and then to Mississippi.

In Mississippi, Peggy owned and operated a beauty shop and later worked for Hancock Bank in Gulfport before working with her husband in a family owned floor covering business.

Peggy and C.C. had 2 children, Sylvia Hanshew and Chuck Chambers.

She is survived by a brother, Raymond (Doris) Sanders; a sister, Levon (Tommy) Doolittle; daughter-in-law, April Chambers; 4 grandchildren, Duane (Anna) Chambers, Trey (Heather) Hanshew, Megan (David) Empfield, and Adam Hanshew; as well as 6 great-grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by a brother, James Sanders; parents, John and Hazel Sanders; husband, C.C. Chambers; and children, Sylvia Hanshew and Chuck Chambers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30th from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport.

An online obituary may be viewed and condolences & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2019
